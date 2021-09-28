Rudy Giuliani’s reportedly been banned from Fox News, and Seth Meyers can hardly contain his giggles about it.

Politico reported Friday that Donald Trump’s former personal attorney has been barred from appearing on the conservative network for three months.

Giuliani, who appeared frequently on Fox programs to spout false claims of election fraud, is battling a $1.3 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems. The company is also suing Fox News for $1.6 billion for allowing guests like Giuliani to make the claims on its airwaves. Fox has filed to dismiss the lawsuit.

Another voting systems company, Smartmatic, is suing Giuliani, Fox News, and several others for $2.7 billion.

Fox News disputed the story, telling Deadline that Giuliani hadn’t been on the network because “he simply isn’t relevant.”

“They’ve banned Rudy from Fox News? That’s like banning a turtle from its shell,” Meyers quipped on “Late Night” Monday.

Though Politico didn’t report on the reason behind the decision, Meyers threw out a few ideas: “Maybe the decision to ban Rudy had something to do with Rudy being, I don’t know, an insane person who’s under criminal investigation and facing a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit and who routinely confesses to things unprompted. Especially when he’s on Fox News.”

