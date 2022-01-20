Seth Meyers Wonders If Rudy Giuliani Is Going For Legal Trouble 'World Record'

Rudy Giuliani is in yet more legal hot water, and Seth Meyers can hardly believe it.

Giuliani, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, was subpoenaed Tuesday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee said it is seeking records and testimony from Giuliani in connection with his promotion of election fraud claims on behalf of Trump, as well as information about his efforts to pressure state legislatures to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s starting to get ridiculous. How much legal trouble can one person be in?” Meyers asked Wednesday on “Late Night.” “Is Rudy trying to break the world record?

“He’s under investigation by the feds, he was raided by the FBI, he’s been sued by poll workers and an election technology company, his law license was suspended in New York and D.C., and now he’s being subpoenaed?”