Seth Meyers Obliterates Rudy Giuliani's 'Televised Therapy Session'

Seth Meyers unleashed on Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday night after he and other members of the president’s legal team held a chaotic, conspiracy theory-laden news conference alleging widespread voter fraud in their efforts to overturn the results of the election.

“After a string of embarrassing court losses and bumbling performances in front of exasperated judges, Rudy Giuliani, voted America’s wettest lawyer for three years running, held a marathon performance/performance art piece that was honestly at times so incomprehensible I thought I had to put on the closed captioning,” Meyers said. “And even when I did, the closed captioning said, ’Your guess is as good as mine.”

Meyers said it would be pointless to wade through the array of misinformation Giuliani put forth in the 90-minute debacle, but he offered a sampling of the “televised therapy session” in which the lawyer described a scene from the 1992 film “My Cousin Vinny” in order to illustrate how GOP poll watchers were purportedly barred from monitoring vote counts.

Watch Meyers’ roast on “Late Night” below.