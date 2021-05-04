Seth Meyers Goes All In With Savage 10-Minute Roast Of Rudy Giuliani

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers didn’t hold back on Monday, dedicating an entire 10-minute segment to roasting former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani has been on the defense ever since an FBI raid on his home and office last week brought renewed attention and intensity to the Justice Department investigation into his business dealings with Ukraine. He has appeared on several media programs to defend his actions and has sought to blame President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and others for his troubles, despite the fact that the investigation began during Trump’s tenure.

In some of those interviews, Giuliani has seemingly gone out of his way to incriminate himself and his former client, Meyers said. Giuliani also argued that the contents of his devices were protected by attorney-client privilege, even though he has on multiple occasions shared the contents of his phone on TV.

“I’m no legal expert but I’m pretty sure attorney-client privilege goes away when you read the documents aloud on national television. ‘OK, you’re all my clients,’” Meyers joked. “It’s like the dumb criminal version of your grandma reading you a funny meme she came across on Facebook.”

Watch the rest of his roast below: