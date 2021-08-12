'Were You Surprised?': Seth Meyers Mocks Rudy Giuliani For Expecting Trump's Help

On Wednesday, the “Late Night” host discussed reports that said Trump’s former personal attorney has been asking for assistance while his legal fees stack up. Giuliani was named in a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit and accused of making unfounded claims of election fraud against Dominion Voting Systems. He is also under federal investigation over whether he violated foreign lobbying laws in Ukraine at Trump’s behest. Trump has admitted to sending Giuliani to Ukraine to find damaging information about his political rival.

Despite this, Trump has “consistently ignored or rejected Giuliani’s pleas for assistance” for months, as have many other Republican allies in Trump’s orbit, The Daily Beast reported this week.

“Were you surprised? Trump’s only drawn to people who project strength and confidence,” Meyers said. “Meanwhile, if Rudy had his own cologne it would be called flop sweat. Trump would never help someone like that. even though Rudy is facing a mountain of legal bills because he did Trump’s dirty work.”

Watch the roast below: