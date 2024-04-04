Seth Meyers Flips Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Biden Attack Into A Fiery Trump Burn

Seth Meyers was surprised on Wednesday to discover he agreed with something Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) said.
On Fox News earlier this week, Sanders, a former Donald Trump White House press secretary, slammed President Joe Biden while touting her onetime boss.
“This is a very clear contrast. You have one person who was a president that had a tremendous and successful record, and one that has a record of complete disaster,” she said.
Meyers flipped her meaning.
“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I agree with Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Wednesday. “We definitely have one of each of those presidents.”
“Unemployment has been at its lowest point in half a century under Joe Biden, manufacturing jobs are coming back, prescription drugs are cheaper and billions in student loan debt has been wiped out,” he went on.
“While Donald Trump deliberately undermined the COVID response, tanked the economy, oversaw a massive crime spike and forced us all to stay locked inside our homes while I watched ‘Tiger King’ on a loop and used Pottery Barn catalogs as toilet paper.”
