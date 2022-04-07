Seth Meyers: Sarah Palin's In For A 'Rude Awakening' In Her Run For Congress

Seth Meyers thinks Sarah Palin is “in for a rude awakening if she thinks she’s still in the vanguard of wild and crazy Republicans.”
The former Alaska governor, 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and “Masked Singer” alum recently announced she was running for Congress after the death last month of Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska). She was immediately endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who hailed her as a “wonderful patriot.”
“Palin showing up in Congress now would be like me telling a bunch of high school kids about my wild days of sneaking out and drinking wine coolers in the woods, and then realizing I was talking to the kids from ‘Euphoria,’” Meyers quipped Wednesday on “Late Night.” “They’d be like, cool man, I put molly on my oatmeal.”
Palin resigned as governor in 2009, a year after the Republican ticket of John McCain and Palin lost the presidential race to Barack Obama. Since that time, a number of conspiracy-mongering extremists, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Madison Cawthorn (N.C.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.), have joined Republican ranks.
Watch the roast below.