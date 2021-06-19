ENTERTAINMENT

Sean Hannity's Rage-Tweets At Seth Meyers Get Award-Worthy Zinger In Response

"Late Night" comedian Meyers joked about making a "BIG MISTAKE" after the Fox News personality said he wasn't funny.

Fox NewsSean Hannity got all riled up on Friday after comedian Seth Meyers called out the prime-time personality’s double standards when it came to President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump.

“Your show sucks and you are not funny,” Hannity rage-tweeted at Meyers, the host of NBC’s “Late Night.”

Hannity, a supporter of Trump, unironically accused Meyers of being “locked into partisan politics of which you know nothing” and said it was “just a matter of time before your boring shit show is canceled.”

In a second post, Hannity asked:

Meyers fired back with a single line:

It’s not the first time Meyers has irked the Fox News personality.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fox News Seth Meyers Sean Hannity