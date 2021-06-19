Sean Hannity's Rage-Tweets At Seth Meyers Get Award-Worthy Zinger In Response

Fox News’ Sean Hannity got all riled up on Friday after comedian Seth Meyers called out the prime-time personality’s double standards when it came to President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump.
“Your show sucks and you are not funny,” Hannity rage-tweeted at Meyers, the host of NBC’s “Late Night.”
Hannity, a supporter of Trump, unironically accused Meyers of being “locked into partisan politics of which you know nothing” and said it was “just a matter of time before your boring shit show is canceled.”
In a second post, Hannity asked:
Meyers fired back with a single line:
It’s not the first time Meyers has irked the Fox News personality.
