Seth Meyers Can't Get Over 1 Weird Element Of Sidney Powell's Jan. 6 Testimony

Seth Meyers is very preoccupied with lawyer Sidney Powell’s beverage of choice.

Powell, one of former President Donald Trump’s “Team Crazy” of attorneys who tried to overturn the 2020 election, was shown downing Diet Dr. Pepper in a pre-recorded deposition last week with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

“She slugged that soda like she’s playing quarters at a Christian sleepaway camp,” Meyers quipped on “Late Night.” “I will say it’s a fitting drink for her because Diet Dr. Pepper is the soda you have when there’s nothing else left in the vending machine. Just like Sidney Powell is your attorney when there’s nothing else left at the lawyer store.”

“Watching her chug a can of Dr. Pepper was another reminder that she shouldn’t be trusted. It’s like if your doctor recommended surgery, then put an entire bag of Big League Chew in his mouth. You get a second opinion,” he added.

Meyers, who was also very fixated on Sarah Palin’s and Rudy Giuliani’s recent soda-preference revelations, wants to know when Diet Dr. Pepper became “the preferred beverage of unhinged pro-coup Republicans?”