Seth Meyers Goes Viral Eating 'The Most Painful Meal Of My Life'

Kudos to Seth Meyers.

The “Late Night” host chowed down on some of the spiciest wings on earth in a new viral video ― and survived to tell the tale.

YouTube channel First We Feast’s challenge was not without its amusing moments, however, as the comedian sweated, shed the odd tear and pulled some questionable facial expressions.

It was “the most painful meal of my life,” Meyers explained.

The 25-minute video garnered more than 1.6 million views in its first 24 hours online.

Check out Meyers talking about “Saturday Night Live,” comic books and more — while getting to grips with some damn spicy sauces — in the clip below: