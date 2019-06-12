COMEDY

Donald Trump Reveals Nicknames For His Adult Sons In Spoof Seth Meyers Press Conference

The comedy "Late Night" bit returned with a bang.

Seth Meyers fired zinger after zinger at President Donald Trump in the return of his spoof White House press conference comedy bit on Tuesday.

With the help of some clever video editing, the host of NBC’s “Late Night” appeared to ask the president all kinds of questions ― ranging from governmental policy to the personal.

But it was a query about his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, that got the audience cackling. 

Check out the clip above.

