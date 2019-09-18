COMEDY

Democratic Candidates Ding Donald Trump, Get Freaky In Seth Meyers’ Spoof Debate

“Oh God, you guys are full-on freaks."

Seth Meyers on Tuesday lightheartedly pointed out that important questions were left unanswered during last week’s third Democratic debate.

So, the host of NBC’s “Late Night” jumped into character as debate moderator to — via some clever editing — quiz candidates on what he felt were the most pressing issues. It included plenty of dings at President Donald Trump, and even involved some role-playing with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). 

Check out the clip above.

