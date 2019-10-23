Seth Meyers’ Spoof Democratic Debate Is Derailed By A Cat

People say never work with children or animals.

But what about prop ones?

A fake cat derailed Seth Meyers’ spoof Democratic debate on Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night.”

Via some expert video editing, Meyers as the debate moderator “asked” the 2020 candidates a series of questions (using footage from last week’s televised event) ― but it went awry when a toy feline caught his eye.

