Seth Meyers’ Spoof Democratic Debate Is Derailed By A Cat

People say never work with children or animals.
But what about prop ones?
A fake cat derailed Seth Meyers’ spoof Democratic debate on Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night.”
Via some expert video editing, Meyers as the debate moderator “asked” the 2020 candidates a series of questions (using footage from last week’s televised event) ― but it went awry when a toy feline caught his eye.
Check out Meyers struggling to keep it together in the clip above.
