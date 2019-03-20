Seth Meyers Points Out Fatal Flaw With Rep. Steve King’s Civil War Meme

Seth Meyers managed to find the funny as he picked apart the violent civil war meme that Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) shared on Facebook over the weekend.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” explained Tuesday that he didn’t believe King, who has a history of promoting white nationalist rhetoric, really wants a civil war, but warned “there are a lot of unstable people out there who are prone to violence.”

“And one of them,” Meyers added, is President Donald Trump.

The comedian explained why the meme shared by King was “very poorly designed.” He also highlighted how King’s state of Iowa is blue in the graphic, which has since been removed from the congressman’s Facebook page.

“That means, if there is a civil war, you would have to be a spy in enemy territory and I just don’t think you will be that believable as a liberal union worker,” Meyers joked.