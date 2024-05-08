EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyersstormy daniels

Seth Meyers Uses Trump's Courtroom Habit To Hit Him With A Double Whammy

Trump's courtroom shut-eye and his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels converged in the "Late Night" quip.
Donald Trump has reportedly been dozing off in court, and it continues to be fodder for Seth Meyers.

“Adult film star Stormy Daniels testified today at former President Trump’s criminal hush money trial,” the “Late Night” host said Tuesday, adding: “So Trump technically slept with her again.”

Daniels testified Tuesday at Trump’s criminal trial, alleging she had sex with Trump in his hotel room in 2006 after meeting at a golf tournament.

Meyers also quipped: “Ahead of Stormy Daniels’ testimony today in former President Trump’s criminal hush money trial, one of the prosecutors told Judge Juan Merchan that Daniels will not describe Trump’s genitalia because it would violate the gag order.”

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to obscure a $130,000 hush money payment to stop Daniels from sharing her story before the 2016 election.

Watch Meyers’ roast on “Late Night” below.

