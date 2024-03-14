EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 elections

Seth Meyers Burns ‘Glitching’ Trump With Supercut To End All Supercuts

The “Late Night” comedian sent a mocking warning to Democrats who deployed montages in Congress.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers lightheartedly took to task Democratic lawmakers who played supercuts of Donald Trump “glitching” during congressional testimony of special counsel Robert Hur.

Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) used montages of Trump mangling words and sentences to counter the false right-wing narrative that President Joe Biden is cognitively impaired and not fit for office.

“I got to say, I was a little irked,” Meyers said Wednesday. “That’s our thing guys, we’ve been doing that for nine years. Our researchers have spent so much time sifting through videotape of Trump’s brain exploding; they are scarred for life.”

He added, “You cannot outdo us, Congress, when it comes to a Trump montage, so don’t try because we can always out-montage you.”

Meyers then sought to prove his point with a lengthy supercut of Trump’s verbal gaffes and stumbles, during which the “Late Night” host drank water, whiskey, played cards, donned an eye mask and more.

Watch the video here:

