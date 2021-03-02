Seth Meyers Scorches Ted Cruz For Joking About Cancun At CPAC

Seth Meyers blasted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday for joking around about his Cancun holiday, which he jetted off on last month while people in his home state suffered through an ice storm that brought power failures and water shortages.

“I gotta say, Orlando is awesome,” Cruz said Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida. “It’s not as nice as Cancun,” he added.

“If you don’t like these jokes, don’t blame me,” Meyers said on “Late Night,” imitating Cruz. “My daughters wrote them.”

“You are ice cold,” he added, after showing a clip of Cruz’s performance. “Sorry, I meant to say your constituents are ice cold, because they didn’t have heat for a week.”

Facing backlash for his Mexican vacation last month, Cruz returned home to Texas and first blamed his daughters for the trip before pivoting to pinning it on the media.

Watch Meyers’ roast below.