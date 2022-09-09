Seth Meyers Mocks 'Glutton For Humiliation' Ted Cruz Over Latest Hypocrisy

Every now and then, a story comes along that neatly captures just how “craven and ghoulish” the modern GOP has become, Seth Meyers said on “Late Night” Thursday.

In this instance, it involves Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for asking constituents to conserve energy for a few hours earlier this week to avoid blackouts. According to Cruz, because Newsom was wearing a jacket during the address, he was “obviously in cool air conditioning saying, ‘Let them eat cake, let them sweat. You don’t get air conditioning.’”

Advertisement

Meyers noted that during an energy crisis in Cruz’s own state, he fled to Cancun while Texans froze during a deadly winter storm. But, Cruz decided to “chime in on the whole thing in a way that revealed a complete lack of shame and self awareness for no other reason than he’s apparently just a glutton for humiliation,” Meyers said.