Seth Meyers Flags Ted Cruz Comments That Just Made Him 'Even More Off Putting'

Seth Meyers was disgusted by a speech Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) gave to a “gathering of fellow conservative weirdos” in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday.
At Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest,” Cruz tried to crack wise as he railed against Democrats, claiming Joe Biden’s team has to carry around an extra pair of trousers in case the president “has poopy pants.”
Meyers said the joke somehow made Cruz “even more off putting,” yet it wasn’t even “the most pathetic thing Cruz said at the event.”
The senator also bizarrely suggested that liberal women are “pissed” all the time because they have to sleep with liberal men, whom he described as “weenies.”
“I have a question. What is politics now? Like for real what are we doing?” Meyers asked on “Late Night” Wednesday.
“Everybody thinks the Ivy Leagues are ‘too woke,’ meanwhile, this dude is a senator, he went to Princeton and Harvard. He’s doing bad stand up about an old dude shitting their pants and liberals are bad at fucking,” he said.
Meyers also advised the congressman why women in Texas might actually be pissed off.
“Also, buddy, do you want to know why liberal women in your home state of Texas are mad?” he asked. “It’s because they have to leave the state to get abortions for their high risk pregnancy, you ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ werewolf.”
