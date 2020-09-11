Seth Meyers Reminds Trump There's An Option Besides 'Lie Or Panic'

“Well I think if you said in order to reduce panic, perhaps that’s so,” the president replied. “Fact is, I’m a cheerleader for this country. I love our country. And I don’t want people to be frightened. I don’t want to create panic.”

A disgusted Meyers reminded Trump of a better course of action.

“The choices aren’t lie or panic,” the host said. “There’s a third option where you tell people the truth and then do something about it, which would reassure everyone. But no, we elected the guy who puts a piece of duct tape over the check-engine light.”