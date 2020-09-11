Seth Meyers Reminds Trump There's An Option Besides 'Lie Or Panic'

In light of Donald Trump’s admission that he deliberately misled Americans for months about the severity of the coronavirus, Seth Meyers on Thursday offered an obvious suggestion for what the president could have done instead. (Watch the video above.)
The “Late Night” host showed a clip of Trump defending his downplaying of the threat when reporters asked if he “misled the public.”
“Well I think if you said in order to reduce panic, perhaps that’s so,” the president replied. “Fact is, I’m a cheerleader for this country. I love our country. And I don’t want people to be frightened. I don’t want to create panic.”
A disgusted Meyers reminded Trump of a better course of action.
“The choices aren’t lie or panic,” the host said. “There’s a third option where you tell people the truth and then do something about it, which would reassure everyone. But no, we elected the guy who puts a piece of duct tape over the check-engine light.”