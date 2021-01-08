Hey FBI, Seth Meyers Has A Tip About Who Incited That Pro-Trump Mob

You can relax, FBI. Seth Meyers has cracked the case.

On Wednesday, a mob of Donald Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election win. It resulted in violence, mayhem and five people being left dead. Now, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is accepting tips on the rioting, and Seth Meyers can’t raise his hand fast enough.

“I have a tip!” Meyers said on Thursday’s “Late Night,” before playing a video of Trump from Wednesday, in which he told his supporters, “We will never give up, we will never concede,” and, “You have to get your people to fight,” before urging them to head toward the Capitol.

Meyers also played video of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani inciting the crowd by saying, “Let’s have trial by combat.”

“Hey, FBI, you might want to check that guy out. I remember seeing him around New York a few years back. Randy-something? No, Rudy!” Meyers joked about Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City.

“The president’s lawyer told a crowd of supporters he wants trial by combat. But sure, we’re the ones being hysterical by calling this a coup,” Meyers said. “Also, trial by combat? I knew Rudy was born in the ’40s, but I didn’t think it was the 1440s.”

The comedian also wondered what a trial by combat with Giuliani, who was famously caught with his hands down his pants in “Borat 2,” would even look like. Meyers guessed he’d need help with his, uh, “broadsword.”

See it all above around the 3-minute mark.

