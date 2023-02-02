What's Hot

Ted Cruz Tells Texans To Stay Warm Only To Be Mocked With Cancun Jokes

Vermont Man Dies After Brawl Breaks Out At Middle School Basketball Game

Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations

California Police Shot And Killed Black Double Amputee As He Attempted To Flee

Kamala Harris Speaks At Tyre Nichols' Funeral: He 'Should Have Been Safe'

Lauren Boebert Takes Shocking Gun Statistic The Worst Possible Way

No Classified Materials Found In Search Of Biden's Rehoboth Home, Lawyer Says

Vladimir Putin's Former Speechwriter Predicts Coup To Oust Putin Is 'Real Possibility'

Stephen King Calls Out 1 Distracting Mistake In ‘The Last Of Us’

Andrew Tate Loses Appeal In Romania, To Be Held 30 More Days

Arizona's Secretary Of State Says Kari Lake's Tweet Broke State Law

14-Year-Old Cowboy Dies After Riding Bull For First Time In A Rodeo

EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 election

Seth Meyers Cooks Up Perfect Analogy For Trump's 2024 Run

"It's very weird to see Donald Trump just out there campaigning for president as if he didn't orchestrate a coup."
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers is getting freaked out seeing Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

“It’s very weird to see Donald Trump just out there campaigning for president as if he didn’t orchestrate a coup to overthrow American democracy,” the “Late Night” host said Wednesday. “It’s like a burglar who climbed through a window, set off the alarm, scrambled back out and said to himself, ‘Maybe I’ll just go ring the doorbell. They probably won’t recognize me if I take the mask off.’”

Nearly three months after announcing his 2024 bid, Trump made his first campaign forays out of Florida over the weekend, appearing at events in New Hampshire and South Carolina. He continued to rehash his lies about the 2020 presidential election, which inspired a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in the final weeks of his presidency.

Watch below on “Late Night.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community