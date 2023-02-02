Seth Meyers Cooks Up Perfect Analogy For Trump's 2024 Run

Seth Meyers is getting freaked out seeing Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

“It’s very weird to see Donald Trump just out there campaigning for president as if he didn’t orchestrate a coup to overthrow American democracy,” the “Late Night” host said Wednesday. “It’s like a burglar who climbed through a window, set off the alarm, scrambled back out and said to himself, ‘Maybe I’ll just go ring the doorbell. They probably won’t recognize me if I take the mask off.’”

Nearly three months after announcing his 2024 bid, Trump made his first campaign forays out of Florida over the weekend, appearing at events in New Hampshire and South Carolina. He continued to rehash his lies about the 2020 presidential election, which inspired a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in the final weeks of his presidency.

