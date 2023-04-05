What's Hot

GOP Senator Endorses Trump's 2024 Bid On His Arraignment Day

House GOP Inappropriately Interfering In Trump's Criminal Probe, Say Legal Experts

Top Democrats Arrested Outside Florida Legislature For Protesting 6-Week Abortion Ban

Katy Perry Loses It After Second-Chance Singer Gets Brutal News On ‘American Idol’

New ‘Barbie’ Movie Trailer May Be The Pinkest Thing You’ve Ever Seen

LSU Star Angel Reese Slams Jill Biden's Plan To Also Invite Iowa To White House

Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Can't Be On Social Media, And It's So Relatable

Tenn. GOP Moves To Expel House Democrats Who Called For Gun Control After Shooting

Sen. Mitt Romney Criticizes ‘Political’ Indictment Of Donald Trump

San Francisco Drag Icon Heklina Found Dead In London By Costar

Stephen Colbert's White-Power Zinger Of Donald Trump In Prison Is A Keeper

How The Manhattan District Attorney Ended Up Charging Donald Trump With Felonies

PoliticsDonald TrumpSeth MeyersArraignment

'Holy S**t!' Seth Meyers Blown Away By Details From Trump Arraignment

"In order to raise the $130,000 he used to pay off Stormy Daniels, did he also rob a bank?" the "Late Night" host quipped.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Seth Meyers was blown away by the seriousness of the charges revealed against Donald Trump at the former president’s arraignment Tuesday in Manhattan.

“When we were at first speculating about this case, I think most people imagined it would be one or two charges of maybe falsifying business records or campaign finance violations,” the “Late Night” host said Tuesday night.

“It was then reported that Trump would face 34 counts, but even that was unclear because that can mean, say, one felony and 33 misdemeanors, which might actually come off as a fairly weak case. But we found out today that the charges were way more serious than that.”

After surrendering himself to the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The former president is accused of falsifying business records to conceal $130,000 in hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in the weeks before the 2016 election to prevent her from going public about an alleged affair they had in 2006.

“Not just 34 charges, 34 felonies! Holy shit!” Meyers exclaimed after airing reporting from the arraignment. “In order to raise the $130,000 he used to pay off Stormy Daniels, did he also rob a bank in a Halloween mask?”

Watch below on “Late Night.”

Go To Homepage
Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community