Seth Meyers: Trump Seems To Think Our Attention Spans Are As Short As His

In an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday, Trump claimed that coronavirus was “virtually gone” when he left office and bragged that his vaccination rollout was “rocking” and “everybody wanted to get it.”

“He thinks our attention spans are all as short as his,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Thursday. “We can remember January. There were over 180,000 [new] COVID cases on Trump’s last full day in office. Those are public numbers.”

“You did not have it rocking, Wolfman Jerk. The vaccine rollout when you were president was a disaster. You repeatedly missed your own stated goals, doses were thrown away and people were lined up for hours on sidewalks and in cars,” he said. “And you were totally AWOL because you were spending all your time trying to get the election overturned as people were lining up for hours for vaccines in the middle of a brutal winter when thousands of people were dying from COVID every day.”