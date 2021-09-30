Seth Meyers Selects 'Most Disturbing' Trump Anecdote From New Book

Seth Meyers is seriously disturbed by Donald Trump’s reported need for show tunes to keep his cool.

According to a new book by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Trump had a designated White House official known as the “Music Man” to play him his favorite show tunes, including “Memory” from “Cats,” to “pull him from the brink of rage,” the New York Times reported.

“I’m pretty sure that’s the same thing they do at zoos to calm down the gorillas when they have an erection,” Meyers quipped on “Late Night” Wednesday.

He added: “I bet when Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote ‘Cats,’ he never thought the soundtrack might be used to save the world from Armageddon. He might be the first composer to win a Tony and a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Meyers said it was “one of the most disturbing anecdotes from the book but it wasn’t the most disgusting.”

