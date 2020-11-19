Seth Meyers Singles Out Members Of Trump's 'Cuckoo Coup Crew'

Seth Meyers on Wednesday took a closer look at how Donald Trump and his allies are leading what he called the president’s “dumbass coup attempt.”

“President Trump and senior members of the Republican Party are engaging in an assault on democracy in an attempt to hang on to power and undercut the legitimately elected next president, Joe Biden,” Meyers said on “Late Night.”

Meyers pointed out that it was very unlikely that efforts by Trump and his ”kooky cuckoo coup crew” would succeed but that it was alarming enough just to see them try.

“We are finding out right now who in the Republican Party would be willing to go along with an actual coup attempt in the future if, say, an election was much closer, or if they had another chance to accept criminal interference from a foreign country or if Rudy Giuliani tried to break into a ballot machine to change votes for Trump only to realize that it’s a pinball machine at a pizzeria in Yonkers,” Meyers said.

He singled out White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs as some of Trump’s worst enablers.

Watch his roast below.