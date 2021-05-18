Seth Meyers Explains Why It's No Coincidence MAGA-World Is Full Of Criminals

Seth Meyers isn’t surprised by the mounting number of people connected to former President Donald Trump who have been convicted or accused of crimes.

Numerous high-profile Trump associates have been convicted of various crimes, including his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Rudy Giuliani, who served as Trump’s personal attorney, had his home and office raided by federal agents last month as part of an investigation into his business dealings with Ukraine.

And hundreds of people were arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, carried out by a pro-Trump mob seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

“It’s no coincidence that MAGA-world is full of convicted or alleged criminals. Fundamental to the movement’s worldview is the belief that they are above democracy and above the law,” the “Late Night” host said Monday. “It’s the reason these same people have been pushing the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, and yet virtually the entirety of the Republican establishment has decided to stand in lockstep behind Trump. The entire enterprise is corrupt.”

Watch his roast below: