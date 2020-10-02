Seth Meyers Names The One Way To Get Trump To Behave At The Debates

Seth Meyers has a proposal for the second presidential debate.

On Thursday, the “Late Night” host reviewed the disastrous face-off between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden earlier this week. The chaotic 90-minute event was marked by Trump repeatedly talking over and interrupting Biden as well as the moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

In response, the Commission on Presidential Debates vowed to make changes to the format for the remaining debates.

“I’d just like to say, best of luck. You know the format’s not the problem, right? It’s not like it’s hard to follow the rules,” Meyers said.

“There’s only one way to get Trump to behave at debates,” he added. “And if no one else will say it, I will. Any time he breaks the rules, a hologram of Fred Trump should appear and say, ‘What part of wait your turn don’t you understand, Donald?’”

Watch Meyers’ roast below:

We want to know what you’re hearing on the ground from the candidates. If you get any interesting ― or suspicious! ― campaign mailers, robocalls or hear anything else you think we should know about, email us at scoops@huffpost.com