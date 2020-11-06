Seth Meyers Mocks 'Political Mastermind' Trump's Election 'Hack'

Seth Meyers went to town on Donald Trump on Thursday for his off-the-mark interpretation of how democracy works even as several states continued to count votes in a presidential election that was still too close to call into the early hours of Friday.

“Donald Trump, political mastermind that he is, has discovered a hack. Just declare the states you want to win, and claim victory without evidence,” Meyers said on “Late Night.”

Trump on Wednesday declared that “we have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes,” the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan. None of those states had been called, and Michigan has been called for his opponent Joe Biden.

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

“And it wasn’t just Trump. Everyone in and around his campaign, from his weird, adult sons to his campaign manager, tried to just claim victory in Pennsylvania without any evidence before the votes had been counted,” Meyers added.

“Oh, you’re declaring victory in Pennsylvania?” asked Meyers, who is apparently a “Game of Thrones” fan. “OK, well I’m declaring myself King of the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm.”

Watch Meyers’ roast below.

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost