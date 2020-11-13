Seth Meyers on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of one “final grift” before he “finally concedes” defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

The “Late Night” host mentioned Team Trump’s fundraising efforts for his frivolous legal challenges to election results in some states.

But Meyers mentioned a Reuters article that reviewed the legal language in the solicitations and found that donations under $8,000 won’t be going to Trump’s “Official Election Defense Fund” at all. Instead, the money will go to a Trump leadership PAC and the Republican National Committee.

“Like everything Trump and the GOP do, this is also a scam,” Meyers said. “The money’s just going to them. When Trump finally concedes, he’ll probably do it in a Bugatti wearing diamond-encrusted Cartier sunglasses and the necklace from the Titanic.”

Reverting to his Trump impression, Meyers had something to say about the “Deep State” — but you’ll have to watch for yourself above.