Seth Meyers Cooks Up A Recipe To Get Trump Out Of Office

Seth Meyers suggests it’s time to cash in on President Donald Trump’s unhealthful habits.

The “Late Night” comedian hatched a plan Tuesday night after Trump’s doctor, former White House physician Ronny Jackson, confessed to The New York Times that he had resorted to creative measures in a bid to improve the president’s diet.

“The exercise stuff never took off as much as I wanted it to,” Jackson told the Times. “But we were working on his diet. We were making the ice cream less accessible, we were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes.”

“Of course the hard part was getting the mashed potatoes into his bacon cheeseburger,” Meyers quipped.

“If that works, can we try it out with other stuff?” he added.

Check out his roast below.

From tonight’s #LNSM: Good luck trying to get Trump to ever eat healthy. pic.twitter.com/NwATZaoLI9 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) February 26, 2020