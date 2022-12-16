Seth Meyers: Trump's New Grift 'So Much More Pathetic' Than Anyone Imagined

“Trump has been bizarrely quiet the last few weeks, which is suspicious, given he’s supposedly running for president of the United States,” the “Late Night” host said Thursday. “But then yesterday he posted an image of himself in this Superman-style costume with laser eyes and the text: ‘America needs a superhero! I will be making a major announcement tomorrow.’”

Advertisement

The teaser led to widespread speculation that perhaps there had been a development in his presidential bid or that he might return to Twitter, or maybe a twist in his mounting legal woes.

“But when Trump finally posted his major announcement today,” Meyers said, “it turned out to be so much more pathetic than anyone could have possibly imagined.”