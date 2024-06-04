After Trump Verdict, Seth Meyers Starts Show With 4 Words 'I Never Thought I'd Say'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers returned to work after a two-week break on Monday with just a little bit of news to catch up on — specifically, the verdict in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

“Well, here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say: Donald Trump is guilty,” the “Late Night” host said.

Advertisement

“I can’t believe it that we finally got to use that cue card. We’ve had it in storage since 2015,” he added, as his cue hard handler, Wally Feresten, dusted off the prompt.

Meyers then proceeded to dive deep into the events surrounding Trump’s felony conviction last week on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

“I want to start by addressing the pessimists who say, ‘I don’t think this conviction will make a difference,’” he said. “Not today, you hear me? Not today! You may very well be right, and it might make no difference at all, but you don’t get to talk about that today!”

Trump’s sentencing is scheduled for July 11, days before he is slated to formally become the 2024 Republican presidential nominee at the party’s national convention.

Advertisement