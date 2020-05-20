Seth Meyers Thinks Trump's Already Feeling Side Effects Of Hydroxychloroquine

Donald Trump is used to going on extensive rants about whatever upsets him. Now, after the president claimed he was taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent the coronavirus, Seth Meyers is giving him a taste of his own medicine.

On Tuesday’s “Late Night,” Meyers unleashed a 15-minute segment calling out Trump for saying he’s taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off COVID-19. The president said it’s because he gets “a lot of positive calls about it,” and has dismissed expert guidance that the malaria drug has no proven benefit against the coronavirus and potentially lethal side effects.

“Your evidence is that you hear good stories and get positive calls about it. We’re talkin’ about a potentially dangerous medication, not the new hibachi place in town,” Meyers said.

The “Late Night” host noted that Trump’s persistent hawking of hydroxychloroquine as coronavirus treatment has helped create shortages for those who actually need it. It can also be deadly if misused. Side effects can include irregular heart rhythm, agitation, insomnia, confusion, mania, hallucinations, paranoia and lasting psychiatric and neurological symptoms.

“So, either Trump’s lyin’ about taking it ― or he’s been takin’ it for 73 years?” quipped Meyers.

Meyers even wondered if Trump was already suffering side effects, considering his comments on “Obamagate.” Meyers then played a clip of the president incoherently talking about the so-called scandal.

“Damn, are you swallowing the hydroxychloroquine or snortin’ it?” Meyers said, breaking into his Trump impression: “Come on, man! Let me get my drox on! Daddy’s gotta ride the quine. [Snorting] Hail, Hydra!”