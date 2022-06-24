Seth Meyers Introduces New Bit To Cope With Baffling 'Trump Hypocrisy'

“So, it was disturbing,” Bowers said of the “circus” he was roped into.

Yet, Bowers also gave an interview where he said he would vote for Trump again if the former president was the Republican nominee in 2024.

“Please, help me understand why you would vote for Trump again after what he put you and your family through. I feel like I’m going crazy,” Meyers said. “....I mean, are you one of those grouchy old guys who can’t admit they made a mistake? I’ll bet that’s it. You’re that dad who puts together a piece of IKEA furniture without looking at the instructions and insists you got it right.”

“How are these hearings supposed to change people’s minds when they can’t even change the minds of people in the hearing?” he added.

Watch Meyers’ roast about Bowers’ “Trump hypocrisy” below: