Seth Meyers Offers A Savage Analogy For Senators' Behavior At Impeachment Trial

Seth Meyers is telling senators to grow up.

The “Late Night” host roasted senators at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in his Thursday night segment for their decorum (or lack thereof) over the first three days of the trial.

Under rules imposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, senators had limited options to be distracted in the chamber: No cellphones or electronic devices, no leaving your seats and no talking out of turn. If you need a bathroom break, you may leave but only via the cloakroom.

Many of our elected officials seemed to have a tough time adhering to these rules ― which former Sen. Claire McCaskill put down to the fact that they’re used to “moving constantly... talking constantly, they’re not used to listening for long periods fo time.”

Meyers did not think that was the best excuse for an elected official (and human adult) to not do their job. Check out his roast above.