Seth Meyers Explains Why Trump Is 'Fundamentally Unequipped' To Lead Now

“Trump is a quintessential con man, which is bad when you’re running a casino into the ground, but it’s especially bad when you’re in charge of responding to a deadly pandemic ravaging the country’s health care system and cratering the economy,” said Meyers. “This is a situation everyone was worried about when we decided to put the most self-centered man on Earth in the most powerful office on Earth.”

Throughout the 16-minute “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers repeatedly plays back Trump’s own words, including the multiple times the president said the disease would magically “disappear.”

“Trump’s fundamentally unequipped to handle the reality of a situation like this because he has never dwelled in reality,” Meyers said bluntly.

Now the president is saying he wants the country up and running by Easter, and Meyers explained “fringe characters on the right” such as “Glenn ‘Death Panels’ Beck” are goading him on in a “sadistic plan” to get people to work, even though they could die, all in the name of saving the stock market.