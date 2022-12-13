What's Hot

Seth Meyers Baffled By Weird Timing Of Trump's 'Isolation' At Mar-A-Lago

“He probably just lies in bed all day with noise-canceling headphones on, listening to his old speeches," the "Late Night" host said.
Josephine Harvey

Donald Trump has reportedly been secluding himself at his Florida club in the weeks since he announced his 2024 presidential bid ― and Seth Meyers calls the timing “crazy.”

“The GOP [midterm] performance was so bad that even Donald Trump, a man who craves the spotlight more than he craves food and water ― or I guess food and Diet Coke ― has essentially been forced into isolation,” the “Late Night” host said Monday.

According to The Washington Post, the former president has rarely left his residence at the Mar-a-Lago estate in three weeks. Since announcing his intention to run for the White House again, Trump has faced a series of political blows, including backlash over a dinner meeting with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and criticism from prominent Republicans over a social media post in which he suggested the “termination” of the Constitution.

And amid finger-pointing over Republicans’ poor midterm election performance, yet another Trump-backed candidate, Herschel Walker, lost out in Georgia’s Senate runoff last week to the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock.

“I want to emphasize again: Trump’s isolation started after he announced he was running for president again,” Meyers said. “It’s one thing to say ‘I just lost my reelection bid; I’m going to take some time to myself’ and then go into seclusion. But it’s crazy to do it after announcing you’re running for the most powerful office in the world.

“He probably just lies in bed all day with noise-canceling headphones on, listening to his old speeches,” he added, playing an excerpt from a Trump speech about one of his oldest nemeses.

