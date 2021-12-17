Seth Meyers Has 4 Words For Trump Allies Gaslighting People About Jan. 6

Seth Meyers is calling out former President Donald Trump’s pals for peddling “fake news.”

Many of Trump’s allies have tried to rewrite history about what went down on Jan. 6., including his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who suggested on Fox News Wednesday that Trump didn’t orchestrate the insurrection and was actually trying to sound the alarm bell before a mob of his supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol.

“I’m sorry, what? Trump tried to warn people about the coup he fomented? Do you mean like the way a serial killer warns the cops about his next move?” Meyers quipped on “Late Night” Thursday.

“I’m sorry but if you’re trying to tell us now, nearly a year later, that Trump was actually warning everyone about the coup he fomented, then ‘You are fake news,’” he added, using a clip of Trump scolding a reporter to illustrate his last four words.