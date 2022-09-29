Seth Meyers Warns Jan. 6 Committee Against Putting Trump On The Stand

Seth Meyers doesn’t think it would be a good idea to make former President Donald Trump testify in the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation into his attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

“If I was on the committee, I’m not sure where I’d land on the question of whether to subpoena Trump. I mean, on the one hand, it’d be great to get him under oath on camera so you can make him answer questions in front of the American public under the threat of perjury,” the “Late Night” host said.

Advertisement

“On the other hand, he’s not going to answer questions under threat of perjury,” Meyers added. “Putting Trump on the stand is as good an idea as putting a chimpanzee in a school play. He’s not going to stick to the script. ‘Yeah, in the beginning it was fun when the monkey came out in the costume, but then it got weird and scary.’”

Meyers noted that Trump “can’t even answer softball questions from his friends on Fox News without going off on deranged tangents.”