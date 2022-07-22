Seth Meyers Notices Trend In How All Trump's Aides Testified About Him

Thursday’s hearing sought to detail what Trump did for more than three hours on Jan. 6, 2021, as a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 Electoral College count for Joe Biden.

Multiple aides testified that Trump remained in a private dining room off the Oval Office watching TV during the riot. Former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews said he could have walked to the press briefing room in less than 60 seconds to make an announcement but chose not to.

