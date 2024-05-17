EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth MeyersLate Night

Seth Meyers Points Out The Major Flaw In Trump's 'MAGA Weirdo' Parade At Trial

The "Late Night" host zeroed in on Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, who both showed up to the Manhattan courthouse.
Josephine Harvey
Seth Meyers says it probably wasn’t wise for Donald Trump to bring his entourage of “MAGA weirdos” to support him at his criminal trial.

“If you’re on trial for a criminal charge, where character is essential to the case, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert aren’t exactly the role models you want with you in the room,” he quipped on “Late Night” Thursday.

“That’s like if O.J.’s buddy at his trial were Charles Manson, Hannibal Lecter,” he added.

Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Mike Waltz (Fla.) and Eli Crane (Ariz.) were among the Republican lawmakers who turned up on Thursday at the former president’s hush money trial proceedings in Manhattan.

“I’m surprised to see Lauren Boebert there. Not surprised she showed up, just surprised she hasn’t been kicked out yet,” Meyers added.

“I mean, if you’re gonna get handsy during a performance of ‘Beetlejuice The Musical,’ I can’t imagine how turned on you’d get for a hush money to a porn star trial,” he added.

Boebert was thrown out of a musical performance of “Beetlejuice” in Denver last year for behaving inappropriately. In video footage, she was seen vaping in the theater and feeling up her date.

