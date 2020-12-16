Seth Meyers Roasts Trump After Awkward Report About His Mar-A-Lago Neighbors

President Donald Trump might have trouble finding somewhere to live after he leaves the White House, according to “Late Night” host Seth Meyers.

The neighbors of Trump’s private Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, have formally requested that the president not move there after his term ends Jan. 20, The Washington Post reported this week.

In a letter addressed to the town of Palm Beach and also the U.S. Secret Service that was obtained by the Post, a lawyer for the neighbors said the town should notify Trump he can’t use the private club as his place of residence.

Locals have raised issues for years about Trump’s visits to the club, which cause disruptions and traffic issues for its neighbors.

“Just amazing. New Yorkers don’t want him in New York, his neighbors don’t want him at Mar-a-Lago. This is like one of those ironic punishments for a racist on ‘The Twilight Zone,’” Meyers said Wednesday. ”‘We do have a hacienda available in Mexico City.’”

