Seth Meyers Explains Why He's Totally Unsurprised That Trump's Snubbing Matt Gaetz

Seth Meyers wasn’t surprised that Donald Trump won’t stick his neck out for his devoted ally Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is under investigation by the Justice Department over sex trafficking allegations.

Two people familiar with the matter told CNN this week that Gaetz reportedly tried to schedule a meeting with Trump shortly after the allegations came to light last month, but his request was denied.

“Haven’t these guys learned anything? Trump will never return loyalty you show him. Ever,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Monday.

“Next thing you know, Trump’s going to start acting like he doesn’t even know Matt Gaetz’s name,” he added. He then threw back to an October 2020 presidential campaign rally in Florida, during which then-president Trump repeatedly called the congressman Rick Gaetz.

