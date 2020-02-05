Seth Meyers Goes To Town On Trump's National Anthem Antics: 'Like A 5-Year-Old'

Seth Meyers is irked that President Donald Trump couldn’t just behave himself at the Super Bowl.

The “Late Night” host roasted the president Tuesday after he was filmed misbehaving during the national anthem Sunday night while others around him stood solemnly with their hands on their hearts. The video, which shows Trump fidgeting, gesturing at people, conducting an imaginary orchestra and looking around, was shot at an exclusive Super Bowl party at his West Palm Beach golf resort.

Meyers first took a jab at the president’s hypocrisy ― Trump has blasted others, such as NFL player Colin Kaepernick, for not standing proudly during the anthem ― before launching into his main point.

“Oh, my God, you’re the leader of the free world and you look like a 5-year-old kid an hour into a Catholic Mass,” Meyers said.

“Do you have to pee or something? Well, you should’ve thought of that before you went insane.”

Check out Meyers’ roast below.

From tonight’s #LNSM: You just can’t bring Trump anywhere. pic.twitter.com/BK2toiUm56 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) February 5, 2020