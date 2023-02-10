Seth Meyers Gleefully Relives Moment 'P***y Ass B***h' Entered Congressional Record

Donald Trump being called a “pussy ass bitch” is now permanently in the Congressional Record, and Seth Meyers can’t help but giggle that it’s entirely the former president’s own fault.

The phrase was uttered during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday over what GOP members allege is Twitter’s left-leaning bias in its censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Highlighting Republican hypocrisy, Democrats asked a former Twitter executive, Anika Collier Navaroli, about a 2019 incident involving the Trump White House’s attempt to persuade Twitter to take down a disparaging tweet from model Chrissy Teigen.

Navaroli read Teigen’s tweet verbatim into the record: “Excuse my language, this is a direct quote, but Chrissy Teigen referred to Donald Trump as a ‘pussy ass bitch.’”

“I do enjoy that Donald Trump being called a pussy ass bitch is now an official part of the Congressional Record, and only because he complained about it,” Meyers quipped Thursday on “Late Night.”

