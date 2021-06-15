Seth Meyers Has A Strategy To Bury A Donald Trump Rerun

“Every time you think you’re done with Trump scandals, there’s a new bombshell,” Seth Meyers said on Monday night.

It was recently revealed that Donald Trump’s Justice Department had been spying on journalists by secretly obtaining phone and email records. DoJ officials also sought subpoenas for House Democrats’ data, and Trump’s attorney generals, Jeff Sessions and William Barr, claim they had no idea it was happening.

“This is why House Democrats need to start issuing subpoenas to conduct a thorough investigation to find out who knew what and when,” Meyers said. “How can it be possible none of these guys was aware of what was happening?”

America “definitely has a split personality,” Meyers said, but he’s devised a way to dodge one of them.

“The Republican Party is not only trying to rewrite the history of the Trump era, they’ve made it clear that if they make it back into power they’ll repeat it. Which is why it’s all the more important to hold Trump and his cronies accountable for the many abuses of power,” Meyers urged. “Subpoena them, put them under oath and grill them in full view of the public.”

Check it out in the video above.