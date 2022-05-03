Seth Meyers Has A Dark Theory About Trump's Toilet Obsession

Toilets are still apparently on Donald Trump’s mind and Seth Meyers thinks he might know why.

At a rally in Ohio last week, the former president went on a familiar rant about water pressure in sinks, showers and toilets.

“I love that he used to be the leader of the free world and now he sounds like an all-caps post on Nextdoor,” the “Late Night” host said Monday after playing an excerpt from Trump’s plumbing tirade.

“Now, there is a chance Trump’s obsession with toilets and their inability to flush has something to do with the fact that he reportedly has a habit of destroying documents via toilet,” Meyers joked. “While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging the toilet, and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper. Either he was destroying official documents by flushing them or using official documents as toilet paper?”