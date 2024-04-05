EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth MeyersLate Night

Seth Meyers Gives A Searing Company Slogan To Trump's Truth Social

The share price of Trump's company plunged this week, days after its stock market debut.
Josephine Harvey
Seth Meyers on Thursday took a look at Donald Trump’s Truth Social stock market debut.

The share price of the social media company plummeted this week, days after it started publicly trading under the ticker DJT. The price had initially surged, but experts warned it was overinflated and doomed to fall.

“Here’s how one commentator on the infamous Wall Street Bets subreddit explained the situation,” Meyers said on “Late Night.”

″’If you invest in this on a long enough timeline, you will lose everything. If you think Donald Trump is going to create an income positive social media platform, you are an absolute fucking moron.”

“Now in fairness, that’s not just some dude’s opinion. He’s quoting the company’s slogan,” Meyers added, as the following mock graphic appeared:

Truth Social's slogan, according to Seth Meyers
Late Night with Seth Meyers/NBC

Monday’s price plunge occurred after the company disclosed millions in losses in a regulatory filing and said it could struggle to meet its financial liabilities.

Watch Meyers’ monologue below.

