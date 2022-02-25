Seth Meyers Reminds Trump: Ukraine's Invasion Isn't 'A F**king Real Estate Deal'

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has shocked the whole world except apparently former President Donald Trump, Seth Meyers lamented Thursday night.

“So, if you’re like most people, you were shocked and horrified,” he said. “But if you were Donald Trump, apparently you were at Mar-a-Lago watching it with a bunch of Palm Beach plastic surgeons and their third wives and thinking, ‘You really got to hand it to Vladimir Putin.’”

Meyers pointed to footage of Trump at a super PAC fundraiser at his Florida resort Wednesday. As Ukrainians waited fearfully for its neighbor’s imminent assault on their country, Trump was on the event stage lauding the Russian president’s strategy.

“I mean, he’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions, I’d say that’s pretty smart,” Trump told attendees. “He’s taking over a country ... a great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in.”

Meyers expressed disgust at the property mogul’s thinking.

“First of all, stop talking about everything like it’s a fucking real estate deal. It’s an illegal war against a sovereign nation, not an empty lot in Atlantic City,” he said.

“Second, if you ever find yourself at a fancy high-dollar fundraiser clinking Champagne glasses while the keynote speaker applauds an illegal and catastrophic war that will cause mass suffering and destabilize an entire continent, maybe take a moment to text your therapist and ask, ‘Am I a bad person?’”